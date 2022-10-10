TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser

The TBI said first responders found the deputy just after midnight dead inside his cruiser in Maynardville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.

According to the TBI, first responders arrived to find the deputy dead inside his patrol vehicle.

Eight Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler asked the TBI to investigate the circumstances leading up to the deputy's death.