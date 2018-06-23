Union County leaders are pushing for renovations in Wilson Park - in particular, one that is sure to delight your fur babies.

Union County Mayor Mike Williams told 10News Saturday the county has applied for a grant that would assist in developing a dog park within the area of Wilson Park.

The park in Maynardville is currently closed for construction. Williams said the plan is to bring in new play equipment and new exercise equipment for adults.

Williams said the county is also in the development and design stages for a monument honoring the original Highway 33 bridge that was recently replaced by a newly-designed bridge.

"We have a few of the old bridge's metal pieces that we will be using in the building of the monument," Williams said.

