Union County remembers fire victims with balloon release and candlelit vigil

Four children and an adult died in a house fire in Luttrell on Jan. 29.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people died in late January in Luttrell due to a house fire. Four of them were children, and one was an adult.

Their grandmother, Kelley Aljumaily, identified the children as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Aljumanily and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Aljumaily.

On Friday, the community gathered together to remember the victims and to honor them with a balloon release.

"It's just going to be real hard in the days ahead. Real traumatic," said Cindy Fleenor, the children's great-grandmother. "Gabby was five years old. She had Down syndrome and that's why you see a lot of blue and yellow balloons."

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee released a statement about her death, saying she will be missed and they would celebrate her life. Their statement is below.

"Gabi will be missed, she was a joy to be around. The Down syndrome community is deeply saddened by her tragic loss. As an organization, DSAG supports local individuals with Ds; we will continue to support Gabi by remembering and celebrating her life."

Several schoolmates of Briseis' also appeared at the balloon release. They joined together to say goodbye to the 15-year-old girl.

"It's so hard, it's so hard. Like, you see someone every single day and they're just gone," said Graciela Linkout. "It's so different. I don't see her in the bathrooms, and I used to always see her in the bathrooms, and I just miss her."

Another girl who attended the balloon release said they had been friends for 11 years, since kindergarten.

"I just want to tell her that no one will ever replace her," said Nevaeh Niceley.

Family members said the outpouring of community support has been helpful during one of the hardest times of their lives.

"We need a lot of prayers, we need a lot of love and support. And people have come from all over to do that, and I really appreciate it. I don't know how to thank people," said Fleenor.