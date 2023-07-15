THP: One person dead, one injured following three-vehicle crash in Maynardville

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday near Oakland Drive on Highway 33, according to officials.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a car crash in Maynardville on Friday morning, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The first car, driven by 22-year-old William York, was driving northbound on Highway 33. The second car, driven by Honor Saal, and the third car, driven by Dyllen Fagg, were driving southbound, according to THP.

THP said York did not stay in his lane, which caused him to cross the center turn lane into oncoming traffic. He then struck Saal head-on, causing Fagg to strike the rear of Saal's car.

York died at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report. Saal was injured in the crash but the report does not mention if those inures are life-threatening.