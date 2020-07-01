The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting two men in Luttrell in November.

According to the UCSO, a grand jury issued indictments for the arrest of Nathan Rose and three others in a shooting on November 23.

Nathan Joe Rose

UCSO

The USCO said the charges came after two Knoxville victims were lured to Kitts Road in Luttrell and shot without provocation.

All the suspects except for Rose have been taken into custody. The other three were identified as Helen Rose, Cody Pittman and Elijah McSwiney. Nathan Rose, Pittman and McSwiney are facing two attempted first degree murder charges, and Helen Rose is facing charges for facilitation of attempted first degree murder.

Helen Rose, Elijah McSwiney, Cody Pittman (from left)

UCSO

The UCSO is asking for help finding Nathan Rose, saying people should not approach him and should consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Rose's whereabouts is asked to call the UCSO at (865) 992-4062 or (844) 200-BUST.