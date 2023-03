The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man died in the Union County Jail Tuesday morning.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking into an in-custody death at the Union County Jail that happened Tuesday morning.

They identified the man who died as Timothy Wright, 34.

TBI said Wednesday that it was an "active and ongoing investigation."