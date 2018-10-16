Maynardville, Tenn. — "All units, all departments be advised that K-9 Josey has answered the highest call."

Dozens of deputies, officers and K-9s stood in silence Tuesday as Union County dispatch gave the final radio call for K-9 Josey.

"Union County and law enforcement everywhere would like to thank her for her service."

The 7-year-old bloodhound passed away suddenly last week.

"K-9 Josey's not just a dog," said Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding. "She's been a part of our department, a friend, a family member to the handlers Marvin and Missy and it's a very tough loss."

In her seven years serving the department, the beloved bloodhound tracked down criminals and found missing people all across East Tennessee.

"I said I want to get a bloodhound, I want to get started and I want to find people," said Josey's handler, K-9 Deputy Missy Carter. "And I said if I could find just one person in our life it'll be all worth it. And then here she's found over 50, so she's been a remarkable dog."

Josey was like a daughter to Carter. They have years of memories together.

"She's run me out of my boots before and just kept going because it was her job, she had to get there, had to find them, and I just had to hang on," said Carter.

Sheriff Breeding said Jorsey may have been the most dedicated officer at the Union County Sheriff's Office.

"She always showed up to work eager to go and never complained," he said. "If they were all that way I'd have a lot easier job."

The whole department was shocked and saddened by her sudden death and said Josey is an irreplaceable dog.

Officers - both human and K-9 - showed their respects to her.

Josey's final radio call served as a touching reminder of a job well done.

"Godspeed, Josey," said Union County dispatch. "Your handler 774 has a heavy heart, but she will take it from here."

"God blessed me with her," said Carter.

She and her husband, who is also a K-9 deputy with the Union County Sheriff's Office, have three other K-9s they work with.

Carter would like to get another bloodhound after she's had more time to heal from Josey's loss.

