Union County K-9 passes away two days after Christmas

K-9 Quannah, 9, passed away from serious medical issues stemming from an earlier infection.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 Quannah passed away Monday morning from serious medical issues that stemmed from an earlier infection.

He was 9 years old.

Quannah's handlers Missy and Marvin Carter said he assisted on countless searches with departments all across the area and will be missed by many.

The Carters said they are devastated by Quannah's death.

Missy and Marvin said their K9 officers are like their children. In 2018, they suddenly lost K-9 Josey, a bloodhound credited with finding dozens of missing people.