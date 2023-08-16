Union County raises wheel tax by 66% to fund new middle school

A recent vote increased wheel taxes from $30 to $50, in order to fund the construction of a new middle school.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Union County can expect to pay more the next time they renew their cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Union County Commissioners voted on July 24 to a 66% increase in wheel taxes that will start on Jan. 1, 2024. The extra funds will go towards a new middle school in Maynardsville.

Cars and trucks will be taxed $50 compared to $30, and motorcycles and scooters will also be taxed for the first time. People in Union County started a petition to stop the resolution.

Some people like Greg Davis, who is also a former Union County Commissioner, say they don't doubt the need for a new middle school. They say they wish the county could find other ways to find the money.

"They spend, spend, spend, and then they keep raising taxes multiple times over all of these years until finally they get to a situation like this," Davis said.

They'll need 418 signatures — 10% of the total voters in the past gubernatorial election — to succeed. The final step would be a special election to stop the tax increase.