Union County Sheriff's Office, TBI investigating Speedwell woman's suspicious death

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a woman's "suspicious" death in Speedwell.

Officials said Union County E911 received a call concerning an unresponsive female having a reaction to something and was not breathing around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

Union County deputies and detectives responded to the 400 block of Blue Springs Road, Speedwell to investigate. After arriving on the scene the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to help with the investigation due to the suspicious nature of the death.