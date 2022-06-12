Union County Superintendent apologizes for walk out, agrees to work 120 day contract

Dr. Jimmy Carter proposed a four month contract to help transition a new director of schools into the position.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County Schools superintendent Dr. Jimmy Carter agreed to work a 120 day contract after he resigned during a school board meeting on Thursday.

During a board meeting on Saturday, Carter apologized to students and staff after suddenly resigning during a school board meeting on June 9. The meeting was about parents speaking to the board about ongoing issues with bullying in schools.

"I apologize to our students and staff for walking out of the meeting," Carter said. "I don't think there is any place for that, and I would not expect myself to do that and they should not expect that out of me."

Carter said that he felt the board didn't agree with his decisions in the past and felt ambushed at the meeting.

"I understand that people come to these board meetings... to speak, and I want to hear from them," said Carter. "But I feel like that was somewhat of an ambush, and that is really tough for me to stomach."

However, Carter said he was not at the point of taking back his resignation but proposed a four month contract to stay with the district as the board seeks out a new director of schools.

The board voted in favor of the offer and is now searching for candidates for the position. Dr. Carter will also assist the new director of schools with transitioning into the position.