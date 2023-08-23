Community schools starting the new year with support from the United Way of Greater Knoxville

This transition benefits students, families, educators, neighborhoods and all of Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County community schools have made the transition to United Way of Greater Knoxville, UWGK announced Friday. With thousands of students returning to classrooms, community schools are given more opportunities than ever before.

“With United Way of Greater Knoxville, community schools can achieve its full potential,” Matt Ryerson, chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Knoxville, said. “Our organization’s abilities to unite people, distribute critical resources, strengthen communities and solve systemic issues is exactly what community schools needs to serve Knox County residents now and continue to grow and expand its efforts.”

United Way of Greater Knoxville works with more than 200 local nonprofits that community schools can access. The transition expands assistance to those in need at a central location.

Community schools are public schools that provide services to help students, educators, families and neighborhoods thrive.

“Until now, community schools has been managed by education-focused entities that, while experts in teaching our youth, didn’t have full access to the network of wrap-around services that support students outside of the classroom,” Adam Fritts, director of Community Schools, said. “Our recommitment to the community schools strategy will lead to better outcomes for not only children but their families, educators, neighborhoods and all of Knox County.”

In March 2023, the Knox County Board of Education voted to allow United Way of Greater Knoxville to take operational control of Community Schools, according to a release. The organization assumed oversight of the initiative in July 2023.