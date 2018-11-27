Knoxville — For this year's Giving Tuesday, November 27th, United Way of Greater Knoxville is teaming up with Boyd’s Jig & Reel and Regal Cinebarre to raise money for the charity.

The Jig & Reel will open for lunch to host United Way friends and community partners today, and United Way’s Young Leaders’ Society will also kick off their fundraising challenge there.

The Society is divided up into teams to see which one can bring in the most money before Giving Tuesday ends at midnight.

The event will be held at the restaurant at 101 S Central Street from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Regal, a longtime partner to United Way, has pledged to match donations made on Giving Tuesday, up to $100,000.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our Knoxville community,” Brewton Couch with United Way said.

Regal is also hosting a Pint Night at Cinebarre tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to the public.

© 2018 WBIR