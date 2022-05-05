United Way to get $25 million in federal funds for three-year pilot initiative

The money comes from a state program that chose seven groups across the state to get money so they can better help vulnerable families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group in Knoxville that helps fund community initiatives and gives money to organizations helping people in need will get $25 million in federal funds.

The United Way of Greater Knoxville was chosen alongside six other groups across Tennessee by the Families First Community Advisory Board. The board was tasked with finding seven groups that would help vulnerable families move towards self-sufficiency.

It's a part of the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative, run through the state's Department of Human Services. Officials said the initiative is meant to help vulnerable Tennesseans grow "economically, socially and developmentally." As a result of the program, organizers said they hoped people would grow "beyond the life challenges that require their utilization of our system of public supports."

Organizers said the organizations were chosen to cover as much of the state as possible. The organizations operate in rural and urban areas, officials said. The state program would also prevent fraud, waste and abuse of public funds, officials said.

More than 80 groups applied for the grants and applicants developed proposals on how they would spend the money to fund 3-year programs serving low-income families. The board chose two programs from each part of the state, and the Department of Human Services also selected a program.

Each program will need to go through an evaluation process over the next 3 years, according to a release from officials. The department will also work with staff who will support each program, according to officials.