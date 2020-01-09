Officials assessing damage after construction incident at LMU, vehicles damaged

Officials said that work on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building caused damage to vehicles parked nearby.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Officials at Lincoln Memorial University said that they were assessing damage Tuesday afternoon after construction on a hillside caused damage to vehicles parked on its main campus in Harrogate.

The construction was being done on a hillside behind the Hamilton Math and Science building, according to officials. Excavation work caused damage to vehicles in the back and side parking lots. It also caused damage to portions of the building, officials said.

Officials said anyone who was parked in the affected areas and found damage to their vehicles should file a report with LMU Campus Police and Security.

Specific details about the cause of the incident and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.