People gathered on the UT Campus Thursday night for the Light the Night Walk.

The event allows people to celebrate and remember people touched by cancer.

It also raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society -- which provides patient support services and cancer research.

Their goal this year is $355,000.

Keynote speaker and VFL Tony White is battling Leukemia himself, realizing he is not at all alone in that battle.

"Leukemia... I just thought I was all by myself until I was at the hospital on the 12th floor and saw other patients, so this, this means a lot," he said.

People lit up the night by carrying colored lights. White is for survivors, gold is in remembrance, and red is in support of someone's battle.