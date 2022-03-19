UT Gardens opens registration for summer camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for the University of Tennessee Gardens Summer Camp is now open.
Eight week-long themed camps are scheduled. Summer camp at the UT Gardens is primarily for children between the ages of six and ten.
The complete list of themes includes:
- Bird Camp
- Camp for All Things Green
- Camp with a Master Gardener
- Fairy and Gnome Camp
- Garden Discovery Camp
- Nature Art Camp
- Plant Camp
- Theater in the Garden
Camp participants will practice personal responsibility and accountability as well as ways to be a friend, a scientist and an explorer. Counselors are confident that your child will grow in the garden, according to the UT Gardens
Pre-registration is required. For information about camping fees and registration, go online to tiny.utk.edu/UTGcamps. Contact Whitney Welch at wwelch@tennessee.edu or 865-974-4265 with questions.