UT Gardens opens registration for summer camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for the University of Tennessee Gardens Summer Camp is now open. 

Eight week-long themed camps are scheduled. Summer camp at the UT Gardens is primarily for children between the ages of six and ten.

The complete list of themes includes: 

  • Bird Camp
  • Camp for All Things Green
  • Camp with a Master Gardener
  • Fairy and Gnome Camp
  • Garden Discovery Camp
  • Nature Art Camp
  • Plant Camp
  • Theater in the Garden

Camp participants will practice personal responsibility and accountability as well as ways to be a friend, a scientist and an explorer. Counselors are confident that your child will grow in the garden, according to the UT Gardens

Pre-registration is required. For information about camping fees and registration, go online to tiny.utk.edu/UTGcamps. Contact Whitney Welch at wwelch@tennessee.edu or 865-974-4265 with questions.

