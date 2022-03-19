UT Gardens opens registration for summer camp

Camp participants will practice personal responsibility and accountability as well as ways to be a friend, a scientist and an explorer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for the University of Tennessee Gardens Summer Camp is now open.

Eight week-long themed camps are scheduled. Summer camp at the UT Gardens is primarily for children between the ages of six and ten.

The complete list of themes includes:

Bird Camp

Camp for All Things Green

Camp with a Master Gardener

Fairy and Gnome Camp

Garden Discovery Camp

Nature Art Camp

Plant Camp

Theater in the Garden

Camp participants will practice personal responsibility and accountability as well as ways to be a friend, a scientist and an explorer. Counselors are confident that your child will grow in the garden, according to the UT Gardens