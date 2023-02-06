'Big Orange Combine' program gives UT students a chance to work on the Super Bowl

The students will return to the University of Tennessee on Monday, after working with kids and helping with exhibits around the Super Bowl.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, fans across the U.S. will gather to watch Super Bowl LVII. It will be hosted in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some students from the University of Tennessee are also heading to the Super Bowl this weekend as part of the "Big Orange Combine" program. The program brings students from Knoxville to the Super Bowl, where they will work with kids and help with exhibits around the stadium.

"I think it's going to be a great opportunity for me to experience the whole thing. It's one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so it's going to be a great experience," said Doneiko Slaughter, a junior at UT.

In previous years, students said the trip helped them develop professional and management skills. The Thornton Center at UT previously partnered with the Haslam College of Business to send the students.