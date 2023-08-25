The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society to hold eighth annual Butterfly Festival

September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will hold its eighth annual Butterfly Festival on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium.

The entrance fee is $5 in cash per carload and gates will be open at 9:30 a.m.

The insect Zoo will provide knowledge of insects and the important role of insects in our environment.

The festival will feature food, craft vendors and a number of local artisans, all offering butterfly-themed merchandise.

Activities include the UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational speakers and children’s activities.

A free pollinator plant will be provided by Tennessee Naturescapes for each family, while supplies last.

Due to preliminary studies and ecological concerns, there will not be a butterfly release this year.

Parking is in designated areas of the UT Arboretum adjacent to the event and on a first come first served basis.

For more information on this event, contact Michelle Campanis, mcampani@utk.edu.