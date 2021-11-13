University of Tennessee wraps up homecoming festivities, unveils nine new monuments

It was an exciting week on UT's campus ahead of a matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the University of Tennessee, there was cheering, laughing and celebrating all week for homecoming. Ahead of the matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Neyland Stadium, the university hosted a parade with all kinds of floats, a sow featuring a stomp performance and several other kinds of events.

In total, there were more than 30 individual events planned as part of homecoming. Among them were the most famous traditions — the Vol Walk and the team charging through the Power-T on game day. The Homecoming Parade was one of the more popular events among students, though.

Candace Parker, a Lady-Vol for life, led the way as a caravan of colors and floats made their way through campus. Sororities and fraternities also created displayed outside of their houses, where were shared by university officials on social media.

The displays focused on Neyland Stadium's centennial anniversary this year. The stadium's 100th birthday was also the overall theme of this year's homecoming events.

And as part of the celebrations, UT unveiled nine new monuments dedicated to the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The group is made up of predominately Black fraternities and sororities, that emphasizes the power of unity.

"But now we're here, celebrating our homecoming, a long-awaited monument that we finally have where under-represented communities can come to hang out and let the community know we are here and we are here to stay," said Allana Tate, with Sigma Gamma Ro, Inc.

The monuments are located behind Hess Hall, near Hodges Library. They are also near Pedestrian Walkway, the path that hundreds of students use daily to get to class and across campus.