Claiborne County officers are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive on Wednesday.

Few details are available at the moment. According to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Shawanee community where investigators found the infant.

Authorities said they don't believe there was foul play involved at the moment.

This comes roughly a week after an investigation into another infant death was launched that authorities found dead in the Cave Springs community.

This story is developing.