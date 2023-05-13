'Everybody has a different story' | Volunteers give free haircuts, food and clothes to unsheltered neighbors

Organizers said that preparation for outreach efforts like this starts around three months in advance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of volunteers gathered on Saturday to give unsheltered neighbors a chance to get their hair cut, grab food and get some new clothes.

Vanessa Lyons and her daughter, Savannah, started helping people experiencing homelessness across East Tennessee around 18 years ago. She organizes outreach efforts through a self-run organization named "We Care About You."

"It was me and my daughter, and we would ride around town with a brown bag with a sandwich and chips and a can of Coke, and we would just hand it out," she said. "As time went on, other friends started to join us. So, we went from a van under he bridge to 12 tables and about 18 people to help."

She said the organization's mission is to help remind people experiencing homelessness who they are and to return some dignity to them. Savannah Lyons said that she would often participate in outreach efforts as a child, and said that the efforts grew from there.

"(We) help them get their dignity back because they are in their own world," she said. "And we're trying to bring a world to them and let them get their dignity back. They're just as important as us. Everybody just has a different story and reason why they're there."

She said preparation for an outreach effort like the one on Saturday starts around three months in advance. Now, the organization provides hot meals along with hygiene products like deodorant and toothpaste. She said they also provide a rack with outfits that gives people a chance to try out different styles, giving unsheltered people a chance to feel like they're shopping for clothes.

"While we're there, if you just look at just one person, it could be me. It could be you. It could be anybody. They are still human beings. They feel and everything, they're just in different situations. So, I just want them to feel very important and hopefully, I don't know, maybe something out of this can help them mentally," said Vanessa. "They're good people ... There are some people who may be really out of character, to put it nicely, because they're in different situations. But when they come to them tables, they try to walk their best."