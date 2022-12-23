A 'warm respite' | Knoxville opens emergency warming tent for unsheltered people

Multiple agencies working to manage an emergency warming tent on Broadway. They are trying to get people off the streets and help them stay warm amid extreme weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An extreme wave of cold is spreading dangerous conditions for people who are experiencing homelessness. Experts say these low temperatures combined with the wind can cause severe health hazards.

While shelters across Knoxville are bringing in more people, some are at full capacity and are unable to accept more individuals.

The City of Knoxville, the Salvation Army and Knox County put up an emergency warming station Thursday to help people.

“The very first person who came in, I won’t share his name, he came in tears,” said Major Cam Henderson, Area Commander of the Salvation Army in Knoxville. "We were setting it up thinking, 'Okay, it's the best we could do on short notice.' And he came in with just great tears and saying, 'We so needed this we were so desperate, thank you so much.'"

The last time the country saw this kind of chilly wind was more than two decades ago. Shawn Griffith, a homeless program coordinator in Knoxville, said low temperatures like this can be dangerous — especially for people who don't have any kind of shelter.

An emergency warming station for those with nowhere to go to escape the cold will be available at the Salvation Army at 409 N. Broadway from 10 p.m. tonight and will remain open continuously until Tuesday morning. Warm respite from the cold is also available at KARM. pic.twitter.com/QTitapRn5m — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 23, 2022

"It just poses a serious health and safety risk to anybody who's experiencing homelessness,” Griffith said.

Inside the tent, there are a few heaters to keep folks warm and on Friday morning, workers with KARM from across the street with coffee and snacks. Griffith also said they are also offering three meals per day for whoever is hungry.

"We had about 40 people in here last night," Griffith said. "I'd say that capacity is probably somewhere between 50 and 60 people.”

In January 2022, Knoxville reported around 1,100 people experiencing homelessness, according to Griffith. Of those people, approximately 300 did not have shelter.

Griffith said housing and supportive services can bring a more long-term solution to combat homelessness. He said the solution is housing and supportive services.

"That's really what we need, to create systems that can effectively and efficiently move people from the experience of homelessness back in that stable housing,” Griffith said.

For now, the Salvation Army said they’re trying to keep the warming tent open until Tuesday, which is when the forecast estimates this cold will break.

Henderson from the Salvation Army said the best way to help is to donate money. This is because they can figure out what emerging needs they have and continue to help wherever they find a priority.

Henderson said this is important not only for the people who need help but also for the people who are there to provide helping service. Many like that first person in the tent are grateful for the help.