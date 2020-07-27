Unsolicited seeds from foreign countries showing up in TN: Don't plant them!

People in TN are receiving seeds in the mail from other countries, like China, that they didn't order.

TENNESSEE, USA — People in Tennessee are among those receiving seeds in the mail from other countries that the didn't order.

Reports surfaced last week from states like Virginia, which reported the seeds came from China.

"We are aware that Tennessee citizens are receiving seeds in the mail from other countries that they did not order," said the Tennessee Dept. of Agriculture in a post on its Facebook page.

Those officials echo the advice of other states--- don't plant them!

"Imported plant materials—including seeds—go through rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests and do not pose any threat to our environment and health," TDOA said.

Officials in Tennessee are working with partners at the USDA to determine what should be done with the seeds. The post said more information is expected soon.

Until then, people should not plant or handle the seeds. Instead, seal them up in two plastic sandwich bags and hold on to them until more guidance is issued.

You can report receiving the seeds here.