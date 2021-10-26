Knoxville police hunt for tips in unsolved case of woman who disappeared 14 years ago

KPD said Christina Stoddard disappeared on October 30, 2007 and hasn't been seen since. Investigators said the events surrounding her disappearance remain unknown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for people's help to find out what happened to Christina Stoddard, a woman who disappeared nearly 14 years ago.

KPD said Stoddard was reported missing on October 30, 2007 and was last seen four days before that in the area of the Clinton Highway Walmart around 12:30 p.m.

Stoddard was 27 at the time of her disappearance. She went by the nickname "Shelba" and had a tattoo of a skull on her left bicep.

Investigators said much about the circumstances of her disappearance remain unknown to this day. KPD said there was no evidence of foul play, but her extended absence has been "a minimum cause for suspicion."

KPD believes there are people out there with information about why and how Stoddard disappeared, and investigators are hopeful these people will step forward to share that information after 14 years.

Anyone with information that could help in finding Stoddard are asked to submit a tip to the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or via the P3 Tips mobile app.