Update: The 3-week-old that an AMBER Alert was issued for early Wednesday morning has been turned over to authorities.

Memphis police said the suspect surrendered and is in custody. The child appears to be unharmed and will be checked by paramedics who are on the scene.

The suspect surrendered and is in custody; the child has been located. The child appears to be unharmed and will be checked by paramedics who are on the scene. https://t.co/p2ktEmNyIO pic.twitter.com/o5lcTHB2dw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 19, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday 3 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert for a 3-week-old baby from Memphis.

Officials say baby Steven Smith was taken by his non-custodial father, Stevie Boyd.

AMBER ALERT just issued for 3-week old Steven Smith out of Memphis. Was taken by non-custodial father Stevie Boyd. Boyd should be considered armed. If you see Steven Smith or Stevie Boyd, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/irnf3UPYka — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 19, 2018

Officials say Stevie Boyd should be considered armed.

Steven Smith has black hair, brown eyes and eight 7 Ilbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and diaper.

Here's a larger picture of the child who is the subject of the AMBER Alert. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 19 inches long and weighs 7 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and diaper. pic.twitter.com/34EavDwLWe — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 19, 2018

If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

