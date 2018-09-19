Update: The 3-week-old that an AMBER Alert was issued for early Wednesday morning has been turned over to authorities.
Memphis police said the suspect surrendered and is in custody. The child appears to be unharmed and will be checked by paramedics who are on the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday 3 a.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER alert for a 3-week-old baby from Memphis.
Officials say baby Steven Smith was taken by his non-custodial father, Stevie Boyd.
Officials say Stevie Boyd should be considered armed.
Steven Smith has black hair, brown eyes and eight 7 Ilbs. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and diaper.
If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.