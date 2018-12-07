KNOXVILLE — UPDATE: TDOT reopened the eastbound right lane on I-40 around 7:15 a.m Thursday. There is still debris and damage on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: A car hauler caught fire early this morning on I-40E at mile marker 385 in West Knoxville.

The hauler is located right after the I-640 exit on I-40E.

The hauler caught on fire and the driver pulled over to the side of the road just before 1:30 a.m., according to TDOT officials on the scene.

Fuel spilled on the roadway and crews are laying sand to soak it up.

Yvonne Thomas

There were no injuries reported.

TDOT estimates the lane will be cleared by 9 a.m. this morning after they remove all the cars from the hauler and tow what's left of the vehicle.

10News will continue to update this story as it receives more information.

