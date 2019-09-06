KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Update (6/10/19 at 3 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department identified the person killed after being shot and injured near the Sunnight Lounge in South Knoxville early Sunday morning as Zacharia Nahimana, 21.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Update (6/10/19 at 12 p.m.): The person who was injured in a shooting near the Sunnight Lounge in South Knoxville early Sunday morning has died, the Knoxville Police Department said in a tweet.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, KPD said.

KPD will withhold the victim's name until they notify the victim's next of kin.

Original Story ( 6/9/19): A person was injured in a shooting near a South Knoxville lounge early Sunday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department says the victim went to UT Medical Center with what looked like life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to find out who is responsible.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, and more updates will be made available.