KNOX COUNTY — UPDATE: Officers found the body of a missing 78-year-old West Knox County man Tuesday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said an ATV rider found John Preston's body around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the side of a trail behind a mobile home park at Park Edge.

Officers said no foul play is suspected. Preston's vehicle appeared to have gotten stuck an he walked about 25 yards away, where his body was found according to deputies.

Preston had disappeared on July 10 after he left his home on Venice Road to run errands that morning..Officers were worried for his well-being because they said he was diabetic and had cardiac issues.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies are looking for a missing West Knox County man who disappeared Tuesday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Preston left his home at 1140 Venice Road Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. and was spotted at a First Tennessee Bank in the Cedar Bluff area. He has not been seen since.

Deputies said they are worried for him because he is diabetic and has cardiac issues. Family members say John loved to volunteer and help others, but his health has declined lately and he needs medication.

"He is a routine individual, he has a set routine and he does it," John's son, John Preston VII said. "He has never done this before."

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward. "At that time of day, we feel that someone should have seen something and we're hoping to find that person," John's daughter, Betsy Preston said.

KCSO said he drives a tan 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with a Tennessee tag 208MWV. Below are examples of what his vehicle would look like.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants, and is described to be 6 feet tall, 175 lbs, with a thin build and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 215-2243.

