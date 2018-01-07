Anita Lopez-Gregorio has been located safe and is in custody, Morristown Police said Sunday evening.

MPD said the 16-year-old girl is in custody in Hamilton County. Police had asked for help Sunday afternoon after she ran away from home.

Morristown Police said Lopez-Gregorio packed her clothes and left her home in Morristown in June when her father was not at home.

Anita is a girl of Hispanic descent with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'2" tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

The only tips from police right now say she may be driving in a silver car, and may be near the Chattanooga/northern Georgia area.

Anita’s family and police are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

