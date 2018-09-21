UPDATE (8:30 a.m. Friday): Authorities are at a standstill investigating a possible drowning in Cherokee Lake reported Thursday night, Jefferson County Rescue Squad Chief J. Ray Walker said.

After three hours of searching Thursday, crews were unable to find anything in what Walker described as a "small area."

All the cars around the lake last night were accounted for, Walker said, and they are treating it as a possible drowning.

Walker said the people who called in the possible drowning said they saw someone who was swimming in the lake, possibly with goggles on, and then went under.

Original story:

Jefferson County authorities were investigating a reported drowning Thursday night in Cherokee Lake.

Dispatch confirmed the investigation. First responders said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson County Rescue Squad were on the scene.

No further details were available.

Sheriff's officials said no one could provide information until Friday morning.

