KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Update (6/10/19): The person who was injured in a shooting near the Sunnight Lounge in South Knoxville early Sunday morning has died, the Knoxville Police Department said in a tweet.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, KPD said.

KPD will withhold the victim's name until they notify the victim's next of kin.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Original Story ( 6/9/19): A person was injured in a shooting near a South Knoxville lounge early Sunday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department says the victim went to UT Medical Center with what looked like life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to find out who is responsible.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

Callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, and more updates will be made available.