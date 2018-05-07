UPDATE: THP confirms one person has died after a crash on Maynardville Pike. They will conduct an on-scene investigation.

No other information will be available until the investigation is complete and next of kin are notified.

ORIGINAL STORY: There was a serious vehicle crash Thursday morning on Maynardville Pike near Tell Mynatt Road.

One person was airlifted by LIFESTAR to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Knox County Rural Metro Fire. TDOT reported that a vehicle had overturned on the highway around 7:48 a.m.

That person's condition is unknown. AMR ambulances were also on the scene.

All lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. TDOT estimates the road will reopen around 10:00 a.m.

Serious car crash on Maynardville Hwy near Tell Minatt will have all lanes close for an extended period of time. Lifestar is airlifting one to the Trauma center pic.twitter.com/QNX7q0xp5h — Rural Metro Fire TN (@rmfireknox) July 5, 2018

