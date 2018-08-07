UPDATE (Monday 10:25 a.m.): Three people are dead and one is injured after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Campbell County on Sunday.

Lieutenant Don Boshears with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a Dodge Caravan at the 141 mile marker near Jacksboro.

42-year-old Rebecca Bachman, 13-year-old Daniel Bachman and 15-year-old Lauren Bachman were all killed in the crash. 10-year-old Jake Bachman was injured. All four were wearing a seat belt and are from Hoschton, Georgia.

According to initial reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor trailer had slowed for traffic when Rebecca Bachman's vehicle crashed into the back of it.

Crystal Nagel, the driver of the tractor trailer, was not injured in the crash.

The wreck caused delays of more than 30 minutes in the southbound lanes.

