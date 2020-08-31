Upepo the African lion to make his regal debut at Zoo Knoxville Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's newest African lion will make his official public debut Wednesday morning.
Upepo the lion has been brushing up on looking down and working on his roar! He will be officially welcomed into the pride at the Valley of the Kings Wednesday, September 2 at 9 a.m.
Knoxville Opera performers Aubrey and Wayd Odle will help welcome Upepo by performing popular animal-themed songs from classic movies.
Upepo, whose name means "wind" in Swahili, is a 5-year-old 400-pound lion who traveled to Knoxville in July from Wildlife Safari Park in Winston, Oregon.