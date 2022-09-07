Knoxville Urban League receives $250k from TVA for business development

The Tennessee Urban League announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority has awarded its affiliates with a $3 million grant.

This grant is meant to support and grow statewide business development programs for people of color over the next three years. The money will fund the affiliates’ workforce readiness training centers, information technology programs and executive leadership programs across the state.

“This partnership will help create new opportunities for underserved communities to ensure no one is left behind during these challenging times of change and innovation,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president of External Relations.

The local support for the Knoxville Area Urban League’s Economic and Business Development will be around $250,000. This money will help provide entrepreneurship training and technical assistance, business development growth training and small business capacity building.

"This award will not only provide the resources to help our clients but will also equip them with the skills to thrive in today's dynamic economy," Knoxville Area Urban League President and CEO Phyllis Nichols said.