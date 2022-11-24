U.S. Coast Guard aiding in search for passenger missing from Carnival Valor

A spokesperson for Carnival tells Eyewitness News that a guest was reported missing around noon Thanksgiving while the ship was on its way to Cozumel.

NEW ORLEANS — The Carnival Valor, which departed from New Orleans, is retracing its route and working with the U.S. Coast Guard to search for a missing passenger.

A spokesperson for Carnival tells Eyewitness News that a guest was reported missing around noon Thanksgiving while the ship was on its way to Cozumel. They say the man and his sister were at a bar Wednesday evening when he left around 11 P.M. to use the restroom and never returned.

The ship has reportedly made announcements in its search for the missing man, calling this a “search and rescue operation,” and is working with the Coast Guard.

The ship departed from New Orleans on November 23, bound for stops in Cozumel and Progreso on its five-day cruise. The ship is set to return to Port NOLA on November 28.

The missing man’s name has not been released.