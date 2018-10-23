The U.S. Marshals Service is warning about a jury duty scam that's struck East Tennessee.

According to U.S. Marshals, the scam involves calls and emails. The scammers try to convince victims that they failed to show up for jury duty, threatening arrest and fines if they don't provide them with their personal financial information.

“While these callers may sound legitimate, we urge people to question their validity of their claims and to never meet with them or provide financial data or information,” U.S. Marshal David Jolley said.

Following a seemingly endless wave of increasingly sophisticated cold call scams, authorities continue to remind people that federal, state and legitimate agencies will NEVER contact you out of the blue and demand payment or sensitive personal information over the phone, by email or by post.

►RELATED: Stop the robocalls! Attorneys general ask FCC to allow new technology to block scammers

Many of these same scams have been increasingly trying to convince people to purchase untraceable prepaid money and gift cards at local retailers. If anyone ever asks you over the phone to go out and purchase a prepaid card in order to pay off an imaginary fine or receive some sort of gift or service out of the blue, authorities say it is a sure-fire scam.

If you suspect you were a victim of a scam and lost money, you should contact your local law enforcement on their non-emergency lines for assistance.

Here are some other suggestions to prevent spoofing from happening to you:

Use apps like Hiya or Truecaller work to screen calls coming in

Cell phone carriers have spam blocking as an option for customers

You can add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry, but it only works if the scammer is inside the U.S.

Report the scam to the Better Business Bureau

Call the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Division of Consumer Affairs at 615-741-4737

If you receive a call that you think is suspect, you can also report it to the FCC at its consumer complaints division here.

© 2018 WBIR