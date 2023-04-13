USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships to return to Knoxville in June

Visit Knoxville said that 2023 will be the last year the city welcomes the championships to the downtown area, at least for a while.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For seven years, Knoxville has hosted the USA Cycling championships. Visit Knoxville said 2023 could be the last year the city welcomes some of the nation's best cyclists for the championships.

They said the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships is expected to return from June 22 through June 25, and said the event would be free to the public.

June 22 would be the individual time trial national championships, held in Oak Ridge along Melton Lake Drive. Cyclists will need to complete laps in the 7.2-mile course. Women will need to complete two laps, and men will need to complete three laps of the course.

On June 23, cyclists will compete in the criterium national championships. That competition will start and finish on Gay Street, with cyclists repeatedly making a 1.1-mile circuit in the downtown area. Athletes will race for a set amount of time, and then a specific number of finishing laps.

The next day will be Olympic Day, when fans can meet athletes for a free autograph session, and Olympian meet-and-greet, a bike rodeo and more from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. in Knoxville's Safety City.