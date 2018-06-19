The USA Cycling Nationals has returned to East Tennessee.

This is the second year the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial championships are being held in Knoxville. It's the first time the U.S. Pro Criterium champions are here.

Road closures will happen in downtown Knoxville on Friday starting around 5:00 - 9:30 p.m. Friday. On Sunday, a larger number of road closures will happen in Knoxville from 8:00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. for the Pro Road Race.

The race is open to the public and free of charge.

Road closures

The City of Oak Ridge wants drivers to be aware of road closures for the Individual Time Trial championship.

Closures begin at 7 a.m. Thursday while crews set up the course.

Part of Melton Lake Drive will shut down from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley Road and from Palisades Parkway to Rolling Links Boulevard.

Part of Union Valley Road and the Rivers Run Boulevard entrance to Melton Lake Drive will also shut down for the course.

Knoxville's streets will host the Pro Road and Criterium National Championships.

The Criterium race will begin and end at Gay Street and Cumberland Avenue on Friday, June 22.

Streets along the route will close from 5:15 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, June 24, the Pro Road championship also starts at Gay and Cumberland. That course runs from downtown to South Knoxville. Roads along that route will close from 8 a.m. until 6:15 p.m.

A block of Church Avenue intersecting Gay Street will be closed, but street access to places like Lawson McGhee Library downtown will still be available.

Pro cyclists hand out new helmets to kids

Before hitting the course, pro cyclists kicked off their race week by giving back to the community.

Tanner Putt and Daniel Eaton helped hand out more than 150 new bike helmets at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

They then discussed nutrition and the benefit of exercising.

President and CEO Bart McFadden says these type of lessons are invaluable to kids.

"I say all the time you can't put too many good messages in the hearts and minds of our kids and having these folks in today truly reinforces what we try to teach each and every day," McFadden said.

