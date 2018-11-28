If you're looking for a solid cup o' joe or espresso in the state of Tennessee, USA TODAY is recommending you check out a local shop in the Townsend community.

USA TODAY released its list of the best coffee shops in America in all 50 states for National Espresso Day on Nov. 23.

The list was compiled by looking at all of the "Coffee & Tea" spots on Yelp and evaluating the number of reviews and star ratings for each.

On the list for Tennessee's best espresso and coffee shop: The Artistic Bean in Townsend.

10News Today highlighted the shop back in 2016. The unique shop blends on-site fresh roasted coffee with latte art to create the perfect relaxing and energizing fusion for folks on the way to the Smokies.

The Artistic Bean's owner Jeremy Doss told us then the art in the coffee was just as important as the art of brewing coffee itself.

The shop also serves up small batch organic roasted coffee beans for people to enjoy at home, and expanded a few years back to open a shop in Maryville.

