Cumberland County is one of 10 rural counties in the state of Tennessee that is part of a new high-speed broadband project.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will invest $9 million to create or improve high speed internet connectivity for more than 3,700 rural households, 31 businesses, 41 farms and critical community facilities in the state.

The money is coming from the federal ReConnect Pilot Program.

"Our core mission at USDA is to increase rural prosperity through boosting economic opportunity in rural America,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “We know that rural communities need robust, modern infrastructure to thrive, and that includes having access to broadband e-Connectivity. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is proud to partner with rural communities to deploy this critical infrastructure, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Ben Lomand Holdings Inc. will use a $2.2 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network to rural northeastern Cumberland County. The funded service areas include 222 households, six businesses and three farms spread over 100 square miles.