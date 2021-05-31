Used book sales return to Knox County public libraries this summer

Sales begin at the Cedar Bluff, Burlington and Halls branches in June and July.

Used book sales are returning to Knox County Public Library branches across the area!

Friends of the Knox County Public Library will be holding several events through the summer.

The group is also bringing books and kids together at the City of Knoxville Kid A'Riffic Fun in the Park event on June 2 and 9, and July 14 and 28.

"Book sale shoppers, we've missed you so much! And we can't wait to see you again!" the group said.

You can find the full schedule of events below or at this link.