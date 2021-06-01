Kentuckiana car dealers say used vehicles are selling for thousands of dollars above typical prices.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving past any local car dealer, you've probably noticed an empty lot.

"I've had numerous customers think that we are going out of business because we don't have cars on our lot," Becky Kirchgessner at James Collins Downtown Ford said.

The dealership hasn't closed. In fact, it's seen record profits over the past month.

A global shortage has lead to high demand for vehicles.

Automakers like Ford filled lots through Kentuckiana with trucks ready-to-sell once they get the chips.

Now, there's new hope in getting more chips out across the world later this summer. In the meantime, dealers are making do.

"It's unbelievable right now, the amount of money people are getting on their trade-ins," Marty Book of Carriage Ford in Southern Indiana said.

Book went on to say that used cars are selling for several thousand dollars more than they typically would. So, if you've got a car you're willing to part with, now is the time.

"We are definitely willing to buy some vehicles," agreed Becky Kirchgessner.

If you do sell your car, keep in mind that it may take some time to get a new one.

Both dealers tell WHAS11 News the wait for a newly ordered vehicle could take months.

