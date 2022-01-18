USPS: Sign claiming Knoxville post offices would shorten hours due to staffing shortages has been removed

USPS customers saw some signs displayed at Knoxville locations Tuesday morning, notifying people of reduced hours. The signs have been removed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Customers at some Knoxville post offices found a sign posted on the window Tuesday morning notifying them that their hours had changed. The sign claimed that the post office would only be open from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

However, officials said that the signs were incorrect and all Knoxville locations would stay open during their regular hours. They said the sign was removed from at least one of the locations.

They released a statement, and it can be read in full below:

“The Postal Service plays an important role in the community and we are committed to providing the best service possible. A recent sign notifying customers of a change of service hours was inadvertently posted on the front door of one of our offices. Local management has been made aware and the sign was removed. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers in the Knoxville area.

While we do not share personnel information publicly, we can confirm that our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees across Tennessee, and the nation, as they define essential public service every day. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions can change on a day-to-day basis.”

The sign said the reduced hours were due to staffing shortages and claimed the change was from management. Locations where the signs were posted included Broadway and West Knoxville. Customers were briefly unable to enter the buildings where the signs were displayed on Tuesday.