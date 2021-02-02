USPS worker in critical condition after a train crashed into a mail truck in West Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County authorities said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a train crashed into a mail truck at a railway crossing in West Knox County.
According to the Knox County dispatchers, Rural Metro Fire and AMR responded to a call of a train versus a mail carrier around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Rural Metro said a Norfolk Southern train collided into the mail truck on Zola Lane at a rail crossing. Rural Metro said the man driving the truck was taken to UT Medical Center in critical condition.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said its deputies are investigating, and the postmaster was enroute due to mail being scattered at the crash site. KCSO said the United States Postal Service will likely conduct their own investigation, as well as Norfolk Southern.