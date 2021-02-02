USPS worker in critical condition after a train crashed into a mail truck in West Knox County

Rural Metro said a Norfolk Southern train collided into the mail truck on Zola Lane at a rail crossing that has stop signs instead of signals or gates.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County authorities said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a train crashed into a mail truck at a railway crossing in West Knox County.

According to the Knox County dispatchers, Rural Metro Fire and AMR responded to a call of a train versus a mail carrier around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.

