UT cuts the ribbon on a new 5G research lab

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new research facility that will study applications for 5G technology.

Now that the lab's equipment has been installed -- students and faculty can begin research and development using the technology in several areas of interest.

“Our faculty and students are really excited to use this state-of-the-art 5G testbed to develop innovations with such far-reaching implications, including in precision agriculture, health care, and transportation,” said UT Vice Chancellor for Research Deborah Crawford.

UT said research conducted in the new lab has potential applications for things like real-time decision-making and control of vehicles, telemedicine, smart agriculture, interactive sporting experiences and more.

In 2021, UT said it agreed to work with AT&T on research projects using a 5G+ millimeter wave spectrum network in a lab environment.