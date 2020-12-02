KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT will be selling beer at Volunteer baseball games for the first time this season.

The Vols will open their season with a three-game home series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium against Western Illinois this weekend.

The university approved alcohol sales in campus venues last year, after a change in SEC policy and state law made it possible. The first alcohol sales were at a concert at Thompson-Boling Arena. Then UT started selling beer during football games at Neyland Stadium, soccer games at Regal Soccer Stadium, and basketball games at TBA.

The same policies will apply at baseball games:

A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, and fans are asked to be patient while waiting in line.

Per Southeastern Conference policy, each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.

Alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. Personnel at the gates will ensure that all cups containing alcohol are poured out and empty as patrons exit the venue.

Regardless of age, everyone will be required to produce a valid photo ID each time alcohol is purchased. Accepted IDs include valid driver's licenses (cannot be paper), military ID cards, passports, and government-issued photo ID cards.

Individuals consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times.

Individuals will be ejected from the venue and are subject to prosecution if they pass off alcohol to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID, or are intoxicated.

Beer sales will conclude each game at the middle of the seventh inning.

Points of sale for beer at Lindsey Nelson Stadium are located along the first-base line on the plaza, as well as in the members-only MVP Room premium area.

Other new amenities for 2020 season

In addition to beer sales, several other improvements were made to Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the off-season.