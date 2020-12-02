KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT will be selling beer at Volunteer baseball games for the first time this season.
The Vols will open their season with a three-game home series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium against Western Illinois this weekend.
The university approved alcohol sales in campus venues last year, after a change in SEC policy and state law made it possible. The first alcohol sales were at a concert at Thompson-Boling Arena. Then UT started selling beer during football games at Neyland Stadium, soccer games at Regal Soccer Stadium, and basketball games at TBA.
The same policies will apply at baseball games:
- A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, and fans are asked to be patient while waiting in line.
- Per Southeastern Conference policy, each alcoholic beverage must be poured into a clear cup upon purchase.
- Alcohol will not be allowed to leave the stadium. Personnel at the gates will ensure that all cups containing alcohol are poured out and empty as patrons exit the venue.
- Regardless of age, everyone will be required to produce a valid photo ID each time alcohol is purchased. Accepted IDs include valid driver's licenses (cannot be paper), military ID cards, passports, and government-issued photo ID cards.
- Individuals consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times.
- Individuals will be ejected from the venue and are subject to prosecution if they pass off alcohol to a minor, attempt to use a fake ID, or are intoxicated.
Beer sales will conclude each game at the middle of the seventh inning.
Points of sale for beer at Lindsey Nelson Stadium are located along the first-base line on the plaza, as well as in the members-only MVP Room premium area.
Other new amenities for 2020 season
In addition to beer sales, several other improvements were made to Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the off-season.
- The MVP Room received a facelift in the offseason and now also features new countertops, graphics and televisions.
- In an effort to keep fans safe from foul balls this season, the stadium's safety netting now extends farther down the first- and third-base lines.
- Fans visiting Lindsey Nelson Stadium for SEC series this season will notice new and improved food options offered by food trucks located along the third-base line. Additional beer options also will be available in that area during league games.
- Groups interested in hosting gatherings in the outfield porch or third-base line patio areas now have the option of adding heaters to their reservation for games in February and March.
- Fans interested in enjoying a Tennessee baseball game from a porch or patio are encouraged to inquire early at AllVols.com, as those spaces are already sold out for several games.