KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT is making it easier for people to connect to WiFi on campus.

Since 2017, they've increased access points from 5200 to 6200.

And they've replaced some older ones with newer ones that have more range.

And with more than 2800 students on campus, the demand is high.

But UT says its doing everything it can to meet the students needs.

Students are trickling into dorms at UT as they move in this weekend.

RELATED: UT says it spent millions to deal with Laurel Hall mold issues last year

"(I) use it for YouTube Videos, I gotta use it for my PlayStation," said student Logan Lampley.

They are more high tech than ever, and are ready to take advantage of all of their technology.

"I'm probably using my laptop more than anything for studying," said student Ethan Connor.

But most of that technology requires WiFi.

And students want to use it everywhere.

Some students said they are concerned about WiFi dropping out in the elevator.

RELATED: UT will start alcohol sales in Neyland Stadium during Sept. 7 game

"I got in the elevator, and it cut out," said Connor. "So I think it's important to have it in there."

"We want to make sure that we're trying to keep up with the demand," Joel Reeves said. "I read a report yesterday that said students are carrying around nine different devices to connect wirelessly to the network."

Joel Reeves is Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer at UT.

Those nine devices could include cell phones, iPads, smart watches, laptops, AirPods and more.

While the tech grows, he says UT's improving connectivity every year.

RELATED: New students launch 'UT Experience' with service projects

"All the academic buildings, we're still working in the dorms, we're doing a lot of outdoor stuff with the completion of the Volunteer Streetscape Project," Reeves said. "We have connectivity all away around Volunteer."

Apple is also teaming up with UT to give students some new technology.

RELATED: Knoxville one of 'Sports Illustrated' best college football towns

It will allow students to load their school ID onto their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Those devices can then be tapped on electronic locks to gain access to their dorms and dorm rooms.