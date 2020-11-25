x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

UT agriculture gets $250K grant to study biomass as jet fuel

The UT Institute of Agriculture has landed a $250,000 federal grant to study the possible use of certain farming biomass in the production of jet fuel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has landed a $250,000 federal grant to study the possible use of certain farming biomass in the production of jet fuel.

The institute says the Federal Aviation Administration grant will fuel a one-year study that looks into the use of pennycress, soybean, canola, carinata and camelina and softwood logging residues. 

The study is expected to involve airports around Nashville; Memphis; Chattanooga; Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta, Georgia. 

The institute says the pace of commercializing sustainable aviation fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions needs to be accelerated. 

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter